Maharashtra: Online classes to start for FYJC students

Interested students can register themselves on covid19.scertmaha.ac.in/eleventh. (Representational)

Even as admissions to First Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) remain suspended in the wake of the Supreme Court stay on SEBC (Socially and Educationally Backward Class) quota and the ongoing proceedings in the case, the state School Education department on Saturday announced starting of online classes for students across arts, science and commerce streams.

“Until junior colleges begin, the school education department will host online lectures for arts, science and commerce students of first-year junior colleges in English and Marathi mediums,” said Dinkar Patil, director, Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training.

Interested students can register themselves on covid19.scertmaha.ac.in/eleventh. Once registered, timetable for online classes and other details will be shared through SMS and email.

In an unusual situation, while students may start their FYJC lectures Monday onwards, they still await admission to junior colleges. None are aware of which college will admit them. College and school principals have been advised to raise awareness about the department’s initiative.

The lectures will be held free of cost through YouTube live, the portal stated. Usually, the academic year for First Year Junior College begins in August. However, three months since SSC results have been declared, there is no clarity about completion of college admissions, leaving barely three months or less for colleges to complete the entire year’s syllabus. 2.32 lakh students have registered for FYJC admissions in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

On Saturday, The Indian Express had reported how the uncertainty regarding commencing the academic year for FYJC could cause state board students to lose out on crucial academic time, and make them lag behind their peers studying in ICSE and CBSE board junior colleges. Most ICSE and CBSE colleges in the state are half-way towards completing the year’s syllabus.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.