Maharashtra: One-time grant of Rs 5,000 each likely for artistes

The Maharashtra government has proposed an one-time grant of Rs 5,000 each for artistes, operators, owners and producers of folk art troupes facing financial crisis amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed officials to present a detailed proposal on the grant before the state Cabinet, officials said, adding that the state has 56,000 such artistes.

Following demand from various sections and associations of artistes, Cultural Affairs Minister Amit Deshmukh had held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in this regard, said sources. Neighbouring Goa has already given a similar grant to artistes.

Currently, while there are around 8,000 artistes in Mumbai city and suburbs, Thane and Pune, nearly 48,000 live in the remaining parts of the state. The scheme is likely to cost the state exchequer Rs 28 crore.

Moreover, officials said that the government is likely to spend Rs 6 crore to help various art troupes, working in the field of experimental art and facing financial crises due to the pandemic.