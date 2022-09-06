Maharashtra: One more Special CAP round to be conducted for First Year Junior College admission

In a major relief for candidates who have cleared their Class X exams and are aspiring for a First Year Junior College (FYJC) seat in five cities of Maharashtra, there will be one more round of special Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round. The decision is taken considering the significant number of students who are yet to gain FYJC admission in the state (over 20,000 in the Mumbai division alone).

Director of Education (Secondary) Mahesh Palkar, who conducts the online CAP for the FYJC seats in the five cities of Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Amravati, confirmed to The Indian Express that the government will be conducting one more special round. “The number of students who failed to get a seat in FYJC is considerably high. In addition to this there will be more students seeking FYJC admissions who are yet out of the system,” said Palkar. The schedule for the special round of admission will be declared in a few days.

He said that the merit list for the first special CAP round was declared Monday. Candidates who are allotted seats in this round have time until September 8 to confirm the admissions. The timetable for the new special round will be out by then.” There was a strong demand for another special CAP round to ensure one more chance of FYJC admission on merit.

In the Mumbai division, a total of 1,00,134 candidates had filed applications for admission in the special round. As the merit list was declared, 79,513 were allotted seats whereas 20,621 applications by candidates remain without any seat. While this number is considerably high, it was also pointed out by many that the actual number of students without FYJC seats is much bigger.

“These are candidates from the special round alone. There are students who have been out of the system due to mistakes. The applications of some candidates have been rejected due to incorrect documents. And now, the Maharashtra State Board has declared the result of repeaters’ exam. Around 2,000 candidates are added to this waiting list,” said an officer from the office of Deputy Director of Education (DyDE) Mumbai, which conducts an online CAP round for Mumbai Metropolitan Regions (MMR).

“The First-Come First-Served (FCFS) round is yet awaited but this is held at individual college level. Whereas a special CAP round will again allot seats based on merit,” The officer explained,