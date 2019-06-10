Maharashtra: One more killed in tiger attack in Chandrapur

The human-wildlife conflict in Chandrapur has been growing since 2005 and has claimed its fourteenth victim on Sunday with a cowherd being killed in a suspected tiger attack at village Murmadi in Sindewahi tehsil.

According to Brahmapuri Deputy Conservator of Forests, Kulraj Singh, “a cowherd, Tulshiram Pandam, 75, was killed in an open area near the village on Sunday evening around 6 pm. We suspect it to be a tiger attack.”

The Sunday attack was the tenth victim of wildlife attacks in Brahmapuri division this year so far, according to Singh, who added that most of the attacks were either by tigers or leopards.

Murmadi had witnessed tiger terror last year with two villagers being killed by the big cats who were later captured.

Last week, a leopard had killed two persons, including a nine-month-old boy and a 55-year-old woman at Gadbori village in Sindewahi taluka of Chandrapur in the early hours of Friday. The Forest Department had caged one of the two leopards moving in the area but the other leopard, the male, continues to elude the dragnet.