Maharashtra: One more cop dies of Covid, toll now 64

A police officer succumbed to coronavirus on Friday evening, a week after testing positive. With this, the toll of police personnel in Maharashtra who died due to Covid-19 is now 64.

The deceased, Bhagirath Adhav (52) was an Assistant Police Inspector, posted at Samta Nagar police station in Kandivali East. He had tested positive on June 26, and was admitted to Oscar Hospital in Kandivali West two days later. Dilip Sawant, Additional Commissioner of Police, North Region, said Adhav’s health was deteriorating and he passed away at 4.30 pm after suffering a heart attack.

Adhav is survived by his wife, daughter and son. His younger brother, inspector Chimmaji Adhav, is in charge of Unit XI of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

API Adhav was fitted with a pacemaker a few years ago, after he had suffered a heart attacked. He had been working throughout the lockdown, officials said, patrolling his beat in Samta Nagar, before falling ill last week.

