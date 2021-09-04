Maharashtra: One dead, six injured in explosion at textile factory in Palghar

An explosion in a factory in Tarapur Industrial area in Palghar led to the death of one person and injured 6 other employees working in the unit on Saturday morning.

Palghar district Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam confirmed the incident and said that it occurred around 6 am.

The unit is said to manufacture textiles.

Fire brigade was deployed to douse the flames after the explosion and the fire is now under control, Kadam said

The sound of the explosion was so loud that it was heard four to five kilometers away. The explosion triggered a major fire at the unit located in Tarapur MIDC, Boisar, PTI quoted Kadam as saying.

“One person was killed in the incident, while five others suffered injuries and have been admitted to a local hospital. The deceased is yet to be identified as the body is charred beyond recognition,” he said, adding that two factory workers have reportedly gone missing after the incident and efforts were on to find them.

The fire brigade personnel and police rushed to the spot on being alerted and launched a rescue operation, Kadam said.

As per the information available so far, the explosion occurred in one of the units of the factory, the official added.