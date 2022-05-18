scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Must Read

Maharashtra: One booked for duping naval officer of Rs 1 lakh

As per the complaint, the victim received a text message asking the officer to complete his KYC formalities with the bank, failing which his bank account will be cancelled. Following this, the officer clicked on a link provided in the text message and entered his bank details.cu

Mumbai |
May 18, 2022 5:12:05 am
The naval officer then contacted his bank, which informed him that no such message had been sent to him. Accordingly, he approached the local Cuffe Parade police, which registered an FIR.

The Cuffe Parade police on Monday registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly duping a senior officer of the Navy.

As per the complaint, the victim received a text message asking the officer to complete his KYC formalities with the bank, failing which his bank account will be cancelled. Following this, the officer clicked on a link provided in the text message and entered his bank details.

“The accused then made two transactions and transferred Rs 1 lakh from the Navy officer’s account to his own account. It was when the officer received the debit messages that he realised that he had been defrauded,” said a police officer.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The naval officer then contacted his bank, which informed him that no such message had been sent to him. Accordingly, he approached the local Cuffe Parade police, which registered an FIR.

More from Mumbai

Best of Express Premium

After Gyanvapi, needle moves within BJP on Kashi, Mathura: ‘Shivlin...Premium
After Gyanvapi, needle moves within BJP on Kashi, Mathura: ‘Shivlin...
Explained: LIC’s shares are trading at a discount — but here’...Premium
Explained: LIC’s shares are trading at a discount — but here’...
UPSC CSE Key – May 17, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 17, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: What are urban heat islands, and why are they worsening during...Premium
Explained: What are urban heat islands, and why are they worsening during...
More Premium Stories >>

The police officer said, “It is a sensitive case… we are using technical know-how to find out details of both the accounts used in the fraud.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 17: Latest News

Advertisement