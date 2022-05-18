Maharashtra: One booked for duping naval officer of Rs 1 lakh

The Cuffe Parade police on Monday registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly duping a senior officer of the Navy.

As per the complaint, the victim received a text message asking the officer to complete his KYC formalities with the bank, failing which his bank account will be cancelled. Following this, the officer clicked on a link provided in the text message and entered his bank details.

“The accused then made two transactions and transferred Rs 1 lakh from the Navy officer’s account to his own account. It was when the officer received the debit messages that he realised that he had been defrauded,” said a police officer.

The naval officer then contacted his bank, which informed him that no such message had been sent to him. Accordingly, he approached the local Cuffe Parade police, which registered an FIR.

The police officer said, “It is a sensitive case… we are using technical know-how to find out details of both the accounts used in the fraud.”