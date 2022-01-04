Maharashtra: 68 new cases take Omicron tally to 578; health dept plans to procure 1 lakh S-gene test kits

With the number of Omicron cases rising in Maharashtra, state health department is planning to procure an approximate 1 lakh S-gene test kits to ensure that infections from the variant are detected faster.

On Monday, as many as 68 patients with Omicron infection were reported in the state, increasing the tally to 578 in Maharashtra. Of these, 40 are from Mumbai and 14 from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area.

A state health department report said that four cases are from Nagpur while three each from Pune rural and Panvel. One patient each with Omicron variant is from Kolhapur, Navi Mumbai, Raigad and Satara.

Official sources from the state health department said that around Rs 2 crore will be allocated for procuring the test kits. The test detects the absence of the S-gene, which is an indicator of the presence of Omicron variant in a Covid-19 patient. Known as the S-gene Target Failure test, it can be used to detect samples that can be further prioritised for genomic sequencing to confirm Omicron.

When contacted, Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (health), Maharashtra, confirmed that the department had contacted Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for the test kits.

Meanwhile, 12,160 new cases of Covid-19 and 11 deaths were reported in the state on Monday. A total of 65,14,358 Covid-19 patients have been discharged so far after full recovery, of which 1,748 were discharged on Monday. At present, case fatality rate in the state stands at 2.1%.