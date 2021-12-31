Maharashtra logs 8,067 fresh Covid infections, 5,428 cases in Mumbai alone

A beneficiary gets a shot of a Covid-19 vaccine in Navi Mumbai. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra recorded 8,067 new Covid-19 cases on Friday along with eight fatalities, the state health department said in a statement. Mumbai alone, reported 5,428 Covid-19 cases.

On Thursday, the state had reported 5,368 new coronavirus cases. There are 24,509 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

The state also recorded four Omicron variant infections, it added. “Today, four cases of Omicron have been reported in the state, one each from Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayander and Panvel,” the official release said.

The state has so far reported 454 cases of Omicron including 26 out of state patients. 157 of the total cases of the new variant have been discharged, it added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police on Friday issued an order under section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places between 5 pm and 5 am daily from today till January 15 in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation.