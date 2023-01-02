Maharashtra Olympic Games to begin from today

THE MAHARASHTRA State Olympic Games will kick off at nine different cities across the state on January 2. Around 8,000 sportspersons will compete in 39 disciplines over the next 10 days. The Balewadi Stadium in Pune will host 24 competitions. On the first day, sportspersons and teams will face off in wrestling (Pune), softball (Jalgaon), badminton (Nagpur) and yogasana (Nashik) categories. Baramati, Aurangabad, Amravati, Mumbai and Sangli are among the other host cities.

The official opening ceremony will be held on January 5 in Pune. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Girish Mahajan and Pune’s Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil will be present during the ceremony. The games are being organised after 22 years by the state government in association with the Maharashtra Olympic Association (MOA).

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the event, Suhas Diwse, state Sports Commissioner, said that athletes from Maharashtra finish first or second at various national-level events every year. “Our athletes have the talent to win at the Olympic level as well and the games will be an ideal platform to identify and nurture them,” he said. “The Maharashtra Olympic Association is excited that the games are finally taking place. They will be the perfect platform for talented players to rise to the top,” Namdev Shirgaonkar, Secretary of MOA, said.

“Pune is our country’s sports capital. That is why we are organising such a beautiful sports festival here. All the talented players from our state will get together for a unique experience and showcase their excellence,” Saurav Rao, Divisional Commissioner of Pune, said.