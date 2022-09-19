Maharashtra: OLECTRA-EVEY consortium bags order for 123 E-buses from Thane Municipal Corporation

The Thane Municipal Corporation recently awarded a contract for supply and maintenance of 123 electric buses to a consortium formed by Olectra Greentech Limited (OLECTRA) and Evey Trans Private limited (EVEY). The total value of the order is Rs 185 crore, said a source.

As per the order, EVEY Trans will procure electric buses from Olectra Greentech and deliver them in nine months. Whereas, Olectra Greentech will maintain the buses during the contract period of 15 years.

KV Pradeep, chairman and managing director of the consortium, said, “We feel happy to get another order from the state of Maharashtra. With this our presence expanded to another city, Thane. We are already operating electric buses in Pune, Mumbai, and Nagpur…

“In Maharashtra alone, Olectra E-buses have clocked over three crore kilometres, and significantly reduced carbon emissions. Our E-buses are running in all corners of India. Olectra E-buses clocked over seven crore kilometre on Indian roads.”