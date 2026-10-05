Ola, Uber, others in Maharashtra get 9 months to switch to 100% EV fleets

Ola, Uber and other bike taxi aggregators have been given 9 months to switch entirely to an EV fleet. (Representational Photo)

The Maharashtra government has set July 2027 as the deadline for bike taxi aggregators, including Ola, Uber and Rapido, to transition to a 100 per cent electric fleet.

In October, the State Transport Department wrote to ride-hailing aggregators and Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across Maharashtra, granting a nine-month phased transition period to operators to switch to 100 percent EV fleets, following directions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Under the 100 percent EV transition plan, aggregators currently operating petrol-powered bike taxis will be given six months in the first phase to comply with the EV mandate.

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Operators that have applied for provisional or temporary licences under the Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules, 2025, will receive an additional three months to meet the requirement.