Ola, Uber drivers to pay 5x penalty for hospital, airport ride cancellation: What changes for commuters?

The ride cancellation rules in Maharashtra are set to get tougher for the ride-hailing services such as Ola and Uber, as well as the commuters. Under the newly notified Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules, 2026, that brought the ride-hailing services under a uniform regulatory framework, both the drivers and the commuters would be slapped be higher penalties for ride cancellations.

As per the new rules, the drivers of cab-hailing services in Maharashtra will be fined five times the standard cancellation penalty if they cancel rides to hospitals, airports and railway stations after accepting bookings. The rules also apply to commuters if they cancel rides without a valid reason.

What changes for Ola, Uber drivers?

Under the Rule 17 of the newly implemented norms, drivers who cancel a ride after accepting a booking will be liable to pay a penalty of 10 per cent of the total fare – capped at Rs 100 – which will be credited to the customer’s account. It applies to all aggregator vehicles except bikes which are governed under the Maharashtra Bike-Taxi Rules, 2025.

However, for rides to key transit hubs such as airports, railway stations, and hospitals, the penalty increases fivefold, with drivers liable to pay 50 per cent of the total fare if they cancel the rides.

The rules also lists a Rs 100 penalty for the drivers who fail to reach the designated pick-up location within 10 minutes of the scheduled time of arrival.

What changes for the commuters?

If a customer cancels a ride without a valid reason after a driver has been assigned, s/he will be charged five per cent of the total fare, subject to a maximum of Rs 100. This amount will be credited to the driver’s account.

Notably, the rules require aggregators to introduce technological features such as ‘essential rides’ aimed at preventing cancellations for rides to airports, hospitals, and railway stations, where cancellations can have more serious consequences.

What about aggregators for ride-hailing services?

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Separately, the policy also lays down obligations for aggregators if the vehicle breakdowns during a trip.

If a vehicle breaks down within a city’s municipal limits, the aggregator must arrange an alternative ride within 30 minutes. For intercity journeys exceeding 100 kilometres, a replacement vehicle must be provided within 60 minutes, while ensuring that the passenger is charged the originally agreed fare.

The new rules come against the backdrop of mounting complaints from commuters over frequent ride cancellations, arbitrary fare demands, and the growing practice of drivers seeking tips for accepting rides.