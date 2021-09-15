Maharashtra: Officials plan rehab of orphaned teenager who was gangraped

An orphaned teenager found on a suburban railway station last month, who was gangraped, is recuperating at a civic hospital, with officials including the Government Railway Police (GRP), Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and members of a children’s home coordinating to plan her long-term rehabilitation in the absence of any family members. The incident came to light when a GRP staffer found the girl in a compartment of a suburban train in Dadar on August 7. The girl, aged between 15 and 17 as per the hospital, was taken to the CWC by GRP officials. CWC members, along with staffers of a children’s home in Dongri, spoke to her and found out that she had been sexually assaulted by a man and his friends in Vasai for several days.

She was taken to JJ Hospital for tests and treatment, which confirmed that she had been raped, and an FIR was filed.

The GRP continued to probe the case. The probe has so far revealed that the girl lost her mother when she was much younger, and her father had remarried. Her stepmother left the family last year, after which her father died by suicide.

It was learnt that one of the accused accosted the girl, and he and the two other accused raped her for several days. “Due to her condition and trauma, the girl has not been able to provide details about the incident, but she has identified three men. We are gathering evidence against the accused, and have sent a proposal for the appointment of a special public prosecutor for the case,” Pradeep Chavan, the GRP DCP, said.

The initial probe by Inspector Bapusaheb Bagal was on the basis of one name that the girl had revealed and the area she lived in. Based on statements of locals and CCTV footage, the police arrested three men who were then identified by the girl.

“There was a concerted effort by the CWC, GRP and home officials at rehabilitating the girl as well as solving the case as soon as possible. We are tracking the girl’s health and planning her long-term rehabilitation, including the continuation of her studies, provision of shelter and counselling,” said Vijay Doiphode, chairperson, Mumbai CWC.