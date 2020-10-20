Maharashtra: Officer who suggested cap on mask prices transferred

Earlier Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that the "proposal was in the final stage of approval."

Dr Sudhakar Shinde, an Indian Revenue Service officer of the 2007 batch, who led a panel that reported instances of alleged profiteering by face mask suppliers, has been transferred out of the health department.

The chief minister-led General Administration Department (GAD) on Monday announced Shinde’s transfer at a time when the Public Health Department has moved a proposal for capping of retail mask prices on the basis of the panel’s findings. Earlier Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that the “proposal was in the final stage of approval.”

According to the transfer orders, Shinde, who was the Chief Executive Officer of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) and an integral part of the health department’s Covid-19 response team, has now been posted as a deputy secretary in the GAD. He had been at the helm since April 2018.

Shinde’s sudden transfer has raised eyebrows. Sources in Tope’s office said that the minister, too, was miffed over it and that he hadn’t been consulted at all. Shinde had previously headed the panel that had recommended capping of Covid-19 hospital treatment rates.

M B Warbhuvan, a 2010 batch IAS officer, has succeeded Shinde as MJPJAY’s new CEO. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Kale, a 2005 batch IAS officer, has been posted as Commissioner of the Food and Drugs Administration. Another high profile bureaucrat, Ashwini Joshi, who had served as Mumbai’s Collector and Mumbai Additional Municipal Commissioner, was on Monday posted as the Managing Director of Maharashtra Petrochemicals Limited, which is considered a side posting in bureaucratic circles.

Pravin Darade, who had served as a Secretary in the CMO during the previous BJP-led regime, was posted as Managing Director (MD) of the Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation, another insignificant post. Jayshree Bhoj (2003, IAS), the incumbent to the post, has become MD of the Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation.

Darade’s wife, Pallavi, 1997 batch, IRS, has been appointed as a Joint Secretary (Appeals and Security) with the Home department. Among other IAS transfers, Dr M S Kalshetti (2007), H P Tummod (2008), were appointed as Director, Groundwater Survey Development Agency and Commissioner, Dairy Development. Rajendra Bhosale was appointed as Collector, Ahmednagar, C K Dange as Project Director of the State District AIDS Control Society and K H Kulkarni was appointed as Director, Municipal Administration.

