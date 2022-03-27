Maharashtra: Of every 7 weighing scales in anganwadi centres, one is defective in malnutrition-hit Melghat

In Melghat, a tribal region in Amravati that records one of the highest numbers of malnourished children in Maharashtra, nearly one in every seven anganwadi centres has a defective weighing scale — an important tool to keep records of malnourished children.

This, as per a recent report submitted by a state-appointed core committee, formed in 2018 in response to a PIL filed in the Bombay High Court by activist Bandu Sampatrao Sane regarding malnutrition in tribal areas. The committee annually addresses issues of nutrition among children and mothers in 16 districts that have high tribal population.

There are 478 anganwadi centres in Melghat and each centre is provided with one weighing scale. Of these, 64 or 13 per cent have defective weighing scales as per the report. “The Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) commissioner is providing Rs 1 lakh grants to Amravati DPO to purchase and repair the weighing machines,” reads the report submitted to the government on February 22.

On a monthly basis, the children need to be weighed, which is part of the nutrition programme, to keep a check on their nutrition level. Healthcare activists claim that the weighing machines are not calibrated regularly and are thus inaccurate.

“These machines were once donated by UNICEF. These need to be reorganised and calibrated once a year. The weighing and measurement department of the government is responsible for maintaining the machines,” said Sane, a social worker who for the last one decade has been pursuing the PIL for the well-being of malnutritioned children in the region.

The World Health Organization (WHO) refers to malnutrition as deficiencies, excesses or imbalances in a person’s intake of nutrients. It defines severe acute malnutrition (SAM) as very low weight-for-height or a mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) less than 115 mm, or by the presence of nutritional oedema. Moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) is also known as wasting with MUAC greater or equal to 115 mm and less than 125 mm.

The Union Health Ministry, in its annual report of 2013, had said that in addition to looking for visible signs of severe malnutrition and pedal oedema, it is important to weigh and measure the child to identify cases of SAM. The child’s weight and height should be compared to the reference standard.

The ICDS and the health department conducted screening of SAM-MAM children in the region last August. As per the report, of the 33,759 children surveyed between six months and six years of age, 2,411 were identified with MAM and 289 with SAM. Forty of the adolescents had chronic health issues. Thus, of the 13 children surveyed, one was detected with malnutrition.

But Sane believes that the number could be higher, as often due to the defective weighing scales, many malnourished cases go unreported. “The whole nutrition programme of SAM and MAM children is dependent on calculation. Due to inaccurate calculation, the state is failing to record authentic data,” said Latika Rajput, an activist.

As per the data of the Union women and child development (WCD) ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of malnourished children in India.