Maharashtra Cabinet panel seeks raise of OBC non-creamy layer limit to Rs 15 lakh

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A Maharashtra cabinet sub-committee on OBC welfare on Tuesday recommended increasing the annual income ceiling for the non-creamy layer category from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, a move likely to expand eligibility for reservation benefits among Other Backward Classes in the state.
The recommendation was made at a meeting of the sub-committee chaired by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule at Mantralaya. The panel also proposed inclusion of 43 new communities in the OBC category and planned to forward the recommendation to the central OBC commission.
Speaking after the meeting, Bawankule said the proposal to raise the income ceiling would be discussed with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis before the final decision.
At present, families with an annual income of up to Rs 8 lakh are eligible for OBC non-creamy layer benefits. Officials said the proposed revision aims to ensure a larger section of OBC communities can avail reservation and welfare schemes.
The meeting was attended by ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Ganesh Naik, Gulabrao Patil, Sanjay Rathod and Atul Save, along with senior officials from various departments.
The move assumes political significance amid growing demands from sections of the Maratha community seeking reservation within the OBC category, a key support base for the ruling BJP in Maharashtra.
The panel also reviewed issues relating to caste validity certificates, welfare schemes, educational benefits, recruitment in corporations and allocation of land for OBC student hostels in 10 districts.
OBC leader Laxman Hake told the committee nearly 27 to 32 communities were being denied OBC status due to spelling discrepancies in records and urged the government to rectify the errors and inform the Centre.
Earlier in the day, CM Fadnavis met members of the Parliamentary Committee on OBC Welfare led by chairman Ganesh Singh and stressed the need for better coordination between the Centre and the state in implementing OBC welfare schemes.
He said the state had launched several initiatives for educational and economic empowerment of OBC communities, including scholarships, overseas education support, hostel schemes, UPSC and MPSC coaching through Mahajyoti, and loans through the OBC Corporation.
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