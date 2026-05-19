Maharashtra Cabinet panel seeks raise of OBC non-creamy layer limit to Rs 15 lakh

Earlier in the day, CM Fadnavis met members of the Parliamentary Committee on OBC Welfare led by chairman Ganesh Singh. (File Photo)

A Maharashtra cabinet sub-committee on OBC welfare on Tuesday recommended increasing the annual income ceiling for the non-creamy layer category from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, a move likely to expand eligibility for reservation benefits among Other Backward Classes in the state.

The recommendation was made at a meeting of the sub-committee chaired by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule at Mantralaya. The panel also proposed inclusion of 43 new communities in the OBC category and planned to forward the recommendation to the central OBC commission.

Speaking after the meeting, Bawankule said the proposal to raise the income ceiling would be discussed with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis before the final decision.