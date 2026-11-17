Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is ... Read More
A change in Maharashtra’s minimum age criteria for nursery admissions has left several parents scrambling to replan their children’s schooling, with children who have already spent a year in playgroups facing the prospect of repeating the same for another academic year.
The revised criteria require a child to have completed three years of age by June 30 of the year of admission to nursery. Under the earlier provision, the cut-off was December 30, allowing children who were around two-and-a-half years old at the time of admission to enter nursery school.
Children currently enrolled in playgroups who were expected to move to nursery but do not meet the revised age requirement will have to continue in playgroups until the next admission cycle. For parents, this means not just a delay in their children’s transition to formal schooling but also the additional expense of another year in playgroups.
A parent whose son attends a reputed playgroup in Juhu said, “This certainly feels like a loss as my son would spend another year in the same playgroup doing the same activities he has already learnt. But with pre-schools not accepting admission this year owing to this new rule, we have no option but to continue with the same playgroup. We cannot let the child sit at home for one year.”
For some, the change has come even after they had nearly completed the admission process. Another parent, whose daughter is currently two years and two months, said the process of securing admission to the nursery section of the school associated with her playgroup was almost complete when the revised criteria were announced.
“The school has now asked us to reapply for the next year’s admission cycle when the child fits the prescribed age criteria for nursery admission,” the parent said.
Early childhood education experts, however, have welcomed the revision, saying a uniform age of entry into formal schooling was long overdue. The change is in keeping with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which envisages three years of pre-school education for children aged three to six, followed by two years of primary education.
Swati Popat Vats, president of the Early Childhood Association (ECA), said the revision was necessary but acknowledged that its implementation had created confusion among parents and educational institutions.
“This revision was much awaited. And whenever a new rule is brought in, there is likely to be a certain amount of chaos. We are counselling parents on the same,” she said.
Purnima Contractor, president of the Association for Early Childhood Education and Development (AECED), said children below three were not developmentally ready for formal schooling and that an additional year in playgroups need not be viewed as lost time.
“We urge playgroups catering to such children to advance the activities so that they continue to develop their motor, social and emotional skills for the additional year,” she said.
An important aspect of the revised framework is that the age criteria will be implemented in a phased manner for subsequent classes. While the three-year minimum age for Nursery will apply from the 2027-28 academic year, the four-year requirement for junior KG will come into effect from 2028-’29, the five-year requirement for Senior KG from 2029-’30 and the six-year requirement for Class I from 2030-’31.
Vats also drew attention to a provision in the revised guidelines that exempts regular students who have passed the previous class from a recognised school from the age criteria when seeking admission to the next higher class.
“As an organisation, we are seeking more clarity on this to further resolve existing confusion among playgroups, pre-schools as well as parents over admissions,” she said.