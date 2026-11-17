A change in Maharashtra’s minimum age criteria for nursery admissions has left several parents scrambling to replan their children’s schooling, with children who have already spent a year in playgroups facing the prospect of repeating the same for another academic year.

The revised criteria require a child to have completed three years of age by June 30 of the year of admission to nursery. Under the earlier provision, the cut-off was December 30, allowing children who were around two-and-a-half years old at the time of admission to enter nursery school.

Children currently enrolled in playgroups who were expected to move to nursery but do not meet the revised age requirement will have to continue in playgroups until the next admission cycle. For parents, this means not just a delay in their children’s transition to formal schooling but also the additional expense of another year in playgroups.