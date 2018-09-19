Maharashtra: Now, submit caste validity certificates within a year

The extension of deadline will be applicable for elected candidates on reserved seats across local bodies. (File) The extension of deadline will be applicable for elected candidates on reserved seats across local bodies. (File)

The time of submission of caste validity certificate, by elected candidates and those seeking to contest from reserved seats for local bodies elections, has been extended from six months to one year. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday.

Along with the application form filed for elections, the candidates contesting from reserved seats (Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Class) have to furnish the caste validity certificate to the state election commission. Earlier, it was mandatory for the candidates to provide the certificate within six months. If a candidate, who gets elected to the reserved seat, fails to provide the caste validity certificate, then the person faces disqualification.

The extension of deadline will be applicable for elected candidates on reserved seats across local bodies — municipal corporations, municipal council, nagar panchayats and zilla parishads. The change will be applicable with retrospective effect from April 7, 2015.

The move comes in the wake of developments in Kolhapur Municipal Corporation, where 20 elected members across all parties, including the Congress, NCP, BJP and Shiv Sena, failed to submit caste validity certificates within six months.

The 20 corporators, who were elected on reserved seats in January 2018, could not furnish the required certificates on time, citing procedural delays. As a result, they invited notices for disqualification. Sources said to avoid re-elections and also taking into account candidates’ complaints of cumbersome process to get the documents, the government has considered to extend the period from six months to one year.

The necessary amendments will be carried out in the local bodies’ act.

