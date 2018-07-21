Maharashtra: Now, individual farmer, not family, can avail loan waiver of Rs 1.5 lakh

During the last one year, Rs 22 lakh crore have been released for crop loan waiver, benefiting 51 lakh farmers. During the last one year, Rs 22 lakh crore have been released for crop loan waiver, benefiting 51 lakh farmers.

EXPANDING THE scope of the crop loan waiver scheme, the state government on Friday decided to waive loans worth Rs 1.5 lakh of individual farmers.

Till now, the loan waiver of Rs 1.5 lakh was only given to a family as an unit. With this, the scheme, worth Rs 34,000 crore, would benefit 67 lakh farmers.

“The government has taken the decision to give loan waiver up to Rs 1.5 lakh to individual farmers instead of a family as a unit,” Minister for Cooperation Subash Deshmukh told the state Assembly on Friday.

As per earlier guidelines, Rs 1.5 lakh was the maximum amount which could be waived for a family — comprising the husband, wife and minor children — irrespective of the loan taken by the couple individually. Now, the term family has been replaced with individual farmers.

“If within a family, both husband and wife have taken separate loans, they can avail loan waiver of Rs 1.5 lakh each… Thus, together they would get a waiver of Rs 3 lakh,” an official said.

During the last one year, Rs 22 lakh crore have been released for crop loan waiver, benefiting 51 lakh farmers. The actual disbursement has been Rs 15.77 lakh crore.

On July 24, last year, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced the crop loan waiver scheme — Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanmaan Yojna — for farmers across Maharashtra. Irrespective of the size of the land holding, the waiver was capped at Rs 1.5 lakh.

In the last one year, the guidelines had seen four modifications to ensure more farmers can avail the benefits.

“As one can apply online for the scheme, there were some hurdles when it came to its implementation. But the outcome has been good, as it helped us check 29 lakh ghost accounts and saved the government Rs 15,800 crore,” said an official.

“The State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) had originally given us a list of 89 lakh farmers who had availed crop loans from banks. But the revised list from SLBC, along with the online application process, has helped weed out 29 lakh ghost farmers who were non-eligible under the scheme,” said a senior official.

Under the scheme, ministers, elected members and government officials are not allowed to apply for loan waiver. It was done to ensure the loan benefits were confined to genuine farmers, specially small and marginal, who constitute 78 per cent of total farming population of the state.

“Around 2.4 lakh farmers, who did not have Aadhaar cards, were considered for the scheme,” said an official.

Among them, 1.9 lakh have received the loan waiver. The disbursement process is underway for the rest,” said the

official.

