Maharashtra: Not possible to hold final-year varsity exams as per UGC guidelines, says minister

The state disaster management authority, led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Monday reiterated its stand of not conducting final-year university exams citing increasing Covid-19 cases.

“The number of cases are increasing day by day. So, it is not possible to conduct final-year university exams as per University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines,” said Uday Samant, Minister for Higher and Technical Education.

“We will not conduct exams. Our stand is that it is not possible to hold the exams due to the current Covid-19 situation. The vice-chancellors of all 13 non-agricultural universities have written to the government saying that it is not appropriate to conduct exams in the current situation. Parents and teachers are also against holding exams immediately. So, it is not appropriate considering the health of the students,” said Samant.

“The UGC has issued guidelines asking states to hold exams. Will it also take responsibility if students get infected?” Samant said referring to an incident in Bengaluru where students, who appeared for exams, later tested positive for coronavirus.He added that the government feels that results should be declared using the formula of giving aggregate marks to students based on their performance in previous semesters.

The issue of exams of ATKT (allowed to keep terms) students – those who have failed in previous semester exams – was also discussed and a decision on providing them relief will be taken soon, said Samant.

“Students of non-professional courses, who want a degree certificate without exams, will have to give a written undertaking to the university stating that their result should be declared based on the formula. The students who want to appear for exams will also have to give a written undertaking. We have given instructions to the universities to finalise a time table, in consultation with district officials, for conducting such exams later on,” he added.

Samant further said that students will have to face several issues if exams are indeed held as per UGC recommendations. “Many schools, colleges and hostels are being used as isolation centres. It will also be difficult for the students, who have gone back to their native places, to return to their hostels,” he added.

