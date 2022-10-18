Maharashtra: Not paid stipend for 3 years, social welfare dept’s hostel students protest ‘injustice’

Students who are residents of hostels run by the Social Welfare department of Maharashtra government have complained that they have not received their stipend for nearly three years. However, officials of the department said the stipend has been delayed only for the past five months whereas the stipend for the past two years of the pandemic is disputed as the hostels were closed and this stipend is issued to students in hostels, away from home.

There are over 400 hostels run by the Social Welfare department across Maharashtra. The amount of stipend varies from Rs 7000 to Rs 10,000 per month, depending on the expenditure allowances given to students based on the higher education course they are pursuing. After colleges again resumed offline learning around five months ago, the students returned to hostels, only to learn that none of them have received the stipend for the past three years.

While students await stipend for three years, the department has said the delay is only for five months.

Commissioner of Social Welfare Department, Prashant Narnaware, said, “The stipend for the past five months will be disbursed as soon as we receive funds for it from the Finance department of the state government. However, the government is still considering whether the stipend should be given to students for the past two years when the hostels were closed due to pandemic-induced lockdown.” He said the stipend is for helping students with their expenditure while they are staying in the hostels.

Even as the department is still contemplating whether the stipend should be issued for the two years of the pandemic, students complain that not doing so would be an injustice as the Tribal department, which also runs hostels for students, has disbursed stipend for the Covid years.

“Even as hostels were closed, education continued online and it was expensive. Even though allowances for travel, uniform, field trip are excluded, students should be given stationery and project allowance for that period,” said Dadarao Nangare from the National Students’ Union, who is also a student resident of Santa Eknath Boys Hostel in Chembur.