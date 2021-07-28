Maharashtra not cooperating in probe against Anil Deshmukh despite HC order: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the Bombay High Court Wednesday the Maharashtra government was not cooperating with the central agency and not handing over the documents pertaining to the FIR it had registered against the former state home minister, Anil Deshmukh, and unknown others on April 21.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the CBI, told a division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar that the state government was acting against the July 22 HC order, which dismissed Deshmukh’s plea and said the CBI can legitimately inquire into allegations of corruption in police transfers and postings having nexus with alleged offences against Deshmukh and his associates.

Singh said that the CBI, on July 23, had written a letter to the state’s intelligence department seeking copies and information pertaining to the letter/report by senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla regarding corruption in transfers and postings of police officers. However, the state has refused to hand over the same.

The court asked CBI to file separate short application raising contentions, after which it would hear the contentions and decide the plea.