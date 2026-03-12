Maharashtra plans nominated members in Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis

The proposed legislation, the Maharashtra Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis (Second Amendment) Act, 2026 will be tabled by the state’s Rural Development Department.

The Maharashtra government is set to introduce a Bill allowing nominated members in Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis, bringing rural local bodies in line with the system followed in urban local bodies.

The proposed legislation, the Maharashtra Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis (Second Amendment) Act, 2026 will be tabled by the state’s Rural Development Department.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the Bill, the government has received several representations seeking the inclusion of nominated members in rural local bodies so that experts and social workers involved in rural development can participate in governance.

“At present, only elected councillors and members participate in the functioning of Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis. However, many social workers and experts from various fields are actively engaged in rural development activities across the state,” the statement said.