Maharashtra plans nominated members in Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis

The proposed legislation, the Maharashtra Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis (Second Amendment) Act, 2026 will be tabled by the state’s Rural Development Department.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Mar 12, 2026 07:13 PM IST
The proposed legislation, the Maharashtra Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis (Second Amendment) Act, 2026 will be tabled by the state's Rural Development Department.
The Maharashtra government is set to introduce a Bill allowing nominated members in Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis, bringing rural local bodies in line with the system followed in urban local bodies.

The proposed legislation, the Maharashtra Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis (Second Amendment) Act, 2026 will be tabled by the state’s Rural Development Department.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the Bill, the government has received several representations seeking the inclusion of nominated members in rural local bodies so that experts and social workers involved in rural development can participate in governance.

“At present, only elected councillors and members participate in the functioning of Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis. However, many social workers and experts from various fields are actively engaged in rural development activities across the state,” the statement said.

Under the proposed amendment, the government can nominate up to 10 per cent of the total number of elected councillors or a minimum of five persons, whichever is higher – to Zilla Parishads. For Panchayat Samitis, up to 20 per cent of elected members or a minimum of one person can be nominated.

The Bill also states that while nominating councillors, the district collector must consider the relative strength of elected members of political parties.

However, nominated members will not have voting rights in meetings of Zilla Parishads or Panchayat Samitis. They will also be barred from contesting posts such as president, vice-president or chairperson of committees in these bodies.

At present, under the Maharashtra Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis Act, 1961, Zilla Parishads consist of councillors directly elected from electoral divisions in the district along with chairpersons of all Panchayat Samitis in the district.

Similarly, Panchayat Samitis comprise members directly elected from the electoral college.

