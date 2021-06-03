Maharashtra: Nod to govt hostels for children of migrant cane workers

There are 232 sugar factories in Maharashtra in which 8 lakh cane workers are engaged.

The state Cabinet on Wednesday approved a scheme to build government hostels for the children of migrant sugarcane workers in 10 districts. In the first phase, 20 hostels for boys and girls will be started.

Under Saint Bhagwan Baba hostel scheme, 82 hostels, with each having a capacity to accommodate 100 students, will be set up in each of the 41 talukas that have the highest number of sugarcane workers. There will be separate hostels for boys and girls. All facilities, including accommodation and meals, will be provided free of cost at the hostels.

There are 232 sugar factories in Maharashtra in which 8 lakh cane workers are engaged.

“In the first phase, 20 hostels will be started from this academic year. Since it will take time to construct buildings, the hostels will be started in rented buildings till the completion of the buildings,” said Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde, whose department introduced the scheme.