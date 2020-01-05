Maharashtra: No need to be scared of CAA, NRC & NPR, government with you, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut at the conference on Saturday. (Express Photo) Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut at the conference on Saturday. (Express Photo)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said people in Maharashtra need not be scared of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), as the government was with them. Patriotism, he said, has no religion and should not be labelled on the basis of it.

Speaking at a seminar organised by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind on ‘Relationship between CAA, NPR and NRC’, the Sena MP said, “There was a question among people whether I will come to the event or not when this organisation invited me. I accepted to come here so as to take the fear away from the people about this new law.”

Citizens, civil societies and opposition are protesting against CAA and have expressed fear over NPR and NRC, he said, adding that the BJP is dividing people on the basis of religion.

“After police entered the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia University and beat up students, Uddhav Thackeray was the first chief minister to criticise the Act. He had compared this to Jallianwala Bagh (incident). Our PM says that students should focus on studies. I would like to tell him that in this country, every agitation, since Independence, was started by students. Democracy of a country, which assaults students, is in danger…,” Raut said.

Reminding the BJP of the political turnaround in Maharashtra, he said, “They have not been able to recover from the trauma of losing the government in Maharashtra. We will give them more such setbacks. We have shown Maharashtra not to be afraid. If anyone has worked against these people who create fear, it is Maharashtra. ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, this even the Shiv Sena can do, and we are doing it already in Maharashtra,” he added.

Senior counsel Mihir Desai and retired chief justice B G Kolse Patil also addressed the seminar.

