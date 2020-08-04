Maharashtra: No need for e-pass if travelling to Konkan region on state buses before August 12, says Anil Parab

“People travelling on state transport buses will not need a separate e-pass. But those travelling in other vehicles will require one,” said Parab. “People travelling on state transport buses will not need a separate e-pass. But those travelling in other vehicles will require one,” said Parab.

Ahead of Ganesh festival, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday said people wanting to travel for the festival, especially to the Konkan region, could board state buses without mandatory e-pass for inter-district movement.

“Those who want to go to Konkan should reach there before August 12. They will have to remain in home quarantine for 10 days. Those who want to do so after August 12 should get tested 48 hours before travel. People will be allowed to travel if reports are negative,” said state Transport Minister Anil Parab, while interacting with the media.

Lakhs of people living in Mumbai travel to their hometown, especially Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in the Konkan region, every year to celebrate Ganesh festival, which will begin on August 22. Due to restrictions on inter-district movement, people from this region, where the Shiv Sena has a strong presence, have demanded ease in restrictions.

“People travelling on state transport buses will not need a separate e-pass. But those travelling in other vehicles will require one,” Parab added.

Parab also said enough buses will be made available for ferrying people to Konkan and bookings had started from Tuesday evening on the state transport corporation’s portal.

“If a group of 22 people register together for one location, they will get a separate direct bus to the location,” he added.

The state transport minister said the government had approved Rs 550 crore for paying salaries to the staff of the state transport corporations, which had incurred losses due to a countrywide lockdown. The decision was made at a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.