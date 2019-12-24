Maharashtra: No detention centre will be set up in state under NRC, CAA, says Uddhav

Currently, there are no detention centres in Maharashtra. However, in a letter to the CIDC, the Home Department had asked for a building to be used as a temporary detention centre and an open plot in Khargar, Navi Mumbai, to construct a permanent one. Currently, there are no detention centres in Maharashtra. However, in a letter to the CIDC, the Home Department had asked for a building to be used as a temporary detention centre and an open plot in Khargar, Navi Mumbai, to construct a permanent one.

Assuaging concerns of Muslims over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said Monday no detention centres would be set up in the state.

“Several misunderstandings are being spread about detention camps. That is a system is for foreign nationals who have served their sentence for the cases related to drugs or other (offences). These foreign nationals are kept in detention camps during the time till they complete their documentation process for deportation. So, there is no need to… fear about it (detention camps),” Thackeray said. He was speaking during a meeting with a delegation of Muslim legislators and clerics.

Currently, there are no detention centres in Maharashtra. However, in a letter to the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDC) on November 30, the Home Department had asked for a building to be used as a temporary detention centre and an open plot in Khargar, Navi Mumbai, to construct a permanent one. A report published in The Indian Express on December 11 stated that a building given to Savali Foundation, an NGO working for women constables’ welfare, was sought for the temporary centre.

“There has been no decision on NRC. If it all such a law comes, then it will not be only for Muslims, but for all religions,” the CM said at the meet. Highlighting that there have been several protests across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, he said, “There is an atmosphere of unrest and fear in the country due to the Citizenship Amendment Act… We must make efforts to ensure the state’s reputation and tradition of being peaceful. Nobody’s rights will be taken away. The government is strong enough to protect the rights of citizens of all religions.”

Thackeray added Maharashtra has always shown the path to the country. “This government will be run on the footsteps of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It is our responsibility to give a right direction to the new generation. There is discontent among the youngsters due to the unemployment and it is our responsibility to give a right direction to them. We should work to fulfil the dream of former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam of making India as a superpower,” he added.

Ministers Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai, MLAs Abdul Sattar (Shiv Sena), Amin Patel (Congress), Nawab Malik (NCP), Abu Azmi (SP), besides Maharashtra Director General of Police Subodh Jaiswal and Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve were present at the meeting.

Claiming that there is no law on NRC, had hence no question of its implementation, Malik said, “The CM has assured to the delegation that there will be no detention centre in the state as per the NRC or CAA. The detention centre in Kharghar is for foreign nationals and there will no other detention centre.”

