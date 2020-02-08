Maharashtra: No anti-CAA resolution in Budget Session, says Congress

“The government is not going to bring any resolution in the Budget Session opposing CAA,” Raut said while maintaining that Congress will continue to oppose the “discriminatory” Act. (File photo) “The government is not going to bring any resolution in the Budget Session opposing CAA,” Raut said while maintaining that Congress will continue to oppose the “discriminatory” Act. (File photo)

The state government will not bring a resolution opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the Budget Session of the Assembly, set to begin on February 24, Energy Minister Nitin Raut said on Friday.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Congress leader said: “We (Congress) wanted the government to adopt a resolution in the state legislative Assembly and Council against CAA… In absence of consensus, we will not press it beyond a point.”

In a recent interview to Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had supported CAA but opposed NRC.

While welcoming the decision, BJP leader Madhav Bhandari said, “Congress leaders have to explain their stand to Rahul Gandhi. Is Congress giving up its opposition (to CAA) because of Shiv Sena? Or are they now convinced that the state has limited role in enforcing CAA.”

Raut, meanwhile, said that the state government was considering a proposal to provide electricity free to the residential users whose monthly consumption is upto 100 units.

His department will also study a proposal to provide electricity to farmers during daytime, he added.

At present, electricity for agricultural purposes is provided only during night.

