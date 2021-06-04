Maharashtra: Nine members of OBC commission announced

Maharashtra Minister for Other Backward Class Welfare Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday announced the names of the nine members who would be part of the Commission on Other Backward Classes (OBCs) that was set up collect empirical data on the community.

The members are Baban Taywade, Chandulal Meshram, Balaji Bhillarikar, Sanjiv Sonawane, Gajanan Kharate, Nilima Lakhade, Govind Kale, Laxman Hake and Alka Rathod. Former judge Anand Nirgude was appointed the head of the commission in March.

The Supreme Court, on March 4, had directed the state to appoint a commission to collect empirical data on the OBC comunity after it struck down OBC reservations in local body elections.

The state had filed a review plea, which was quashed on May 28.

Meanwhile, the BJP has demanded Wadettiwar’s resignation and started a agitation seeking a statewide survey of OBCs.