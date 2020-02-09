Maharashtra: Night temperatures to rise from Monday, says IMD

Across the state, Satara was the coldest at 11.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Pune at 12.1 and Mahabaleshwar at 12.2 degrees Celsius. (Representational Image) Across the state, Satara was the coldest at 11.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Pune at 12.1 and Mahabaleshwar at 12.2 degrees Celsius. (Representational Image)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday forecast an increase in the night temperatures from next week with the minimum set to rise above 20 degrees Celsius.

This comes amid IMD’s Santacruz observatory on Saturday recording a minimum temperature of 16.6 degrees Celsius, an increase of two degrees in the last 24 hours. The IMD’s Colaba observatory, on the other hand, recorded a night temperature of 17.5 degrees Celsius — two degrees below normal. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Borivali at 13 degrees Celsius, followed by Powai at 14.

“Though the temperature is likely to gradually rise tomorrow, Mumbai will witness winter-like weather. Monday would register a significant rise in temperature,” K S Hosalikar, IMD Deputy Director General (Western Region), said.

The maximum temperature recorded by the Santacruz observatory on Saturday was 31.1 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels at 83 per cent. According to the forecast, while the maximum temperature will hover around 30 to 31 degrees Celsius, the night temperature will be around 18 degrees Celsius for the next 48 hours.

Across the state, Satara was the coldest at 11.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Pune at 12.1 and Mahabaleshwar at 12.2 degrees Celsius.

