Maharashtra: Panel’s decision to slash working time of night schools by 1 hour slammed

Night schools in Maharashtra will now function for only two-and-a-half hours a day, down from three-and-a-half hours a day. In another decision, teachers in day schools are again allowed to work in night schools at half-pay.

These are some of the decisions taken by the state government following recommendations of the committee formed in January to study issues faced by night schools. A Government Resolution (GR) has been issued in this regard, which is receiving much flak from across the state.

“We have so many eligible teachers waiting for jobs and the government has instead decided to bring back the old practice of allowing day-school teachers in night schools. It was stopped in 2017 after it was realised that these teachers are drawing additional income but failing to provide determined service as this is just their second job,” said the principal of a night school in Mumbai requesting anonymity.

According to the GR, there are a total 176 night schools in Maharashtra with at least 150 in Mumbai alone. There were 1,010 teachers working in night schools across the state until 2017 when the state government decided to ban day school teachers from working in night-schools. This led to discontinuation of service of 865 teachers, whereas 174 surplus teachers from day-schools were adjusted on the vacancy.

But issues like inadequate number of teachers and lack of infrastructure persisted and there was no policy to govern night schools. This led to the formation of the committee, but its recommendations have been met by disappointment.

“Even after having five hours a day, day schools struggle to complete the curriculum. And they have suggested reduced time for night schools. I doubt students’ opinions were taken into consideration. The school time is for them to study attentively as otherwise they are busy earning livelihood,” said Shashikant Gawas from Masoom – an NGO working for night schools in Mumbai as well as other parts of Maharashtra. Pointing to the hardships faced by most night school students, Gawas suggested there needs to be a new policy that focuses on helping students perform better academically.

Principal of the J C Bhai Sattha Night School in Ahmednagar, Sunil Susare, who has been pressing for a revised policy for night schools, said, “The times have changed but night schools continue to be governed by a policy designed in the 1980s. There were hopes from the new committee but there were no hearings by the committee or any other platform to accept suggestions. Students of these schools are working adults who could also provide insightful suggestions.”

Other suggestions by the committee include allowing night schools to use infrastructural facilities such as laboratories, libraries and playgrounds of civic schools in the locality.