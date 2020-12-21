Maharashtra: Night curfew in all municipalities till January 5

Covid testing in progress at a civic-run clinic in Mumbai on Monday morning.(Express photo: Amit Chakravarty)

In the backdrop of a new strain of the coronavirus emerging in the United Kingdom, the Maharashtra government on Monday decided to impose a night curfew in all the municipal areas of the state starting Tuesday night. The curfew will be in place from 11 pm to 6 am and will remain in force till January 5.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, during an address to the state, had said he was not in favour of night curfew or another lockdown, as the coronavirus situation is under control, though not completely.

However, on Monday, after a meeting with senior state government officials and police officers, the Chief Minister announced the imposition of the night curfew.

The state government has also decided to restart institutional quarantine for all passengers coming in from Europe and the Middle East. The fliers will have to be quarantined for 14 days after landing at the airport.

“Due to this new strain of the virus, we are putting these precautions in place. We have to be more vigilant for the coming 15 days,” CM Thackeray said in a statement released through the CMO.

Earlier on Sunday, Thackeray had said wearing a mask would be mandatory at least for the next six months even if the vaccine against coronavirus becomes available. He had urged people to be cautious during Christmas and New Year celebrations, and said social distancing should be maintained for any large gatherings, like weddings.

