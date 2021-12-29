Rising Covid cases: Maharashtra issues guidelines for New Year celebrations

In view of the rising Covid cases in the state, the Maharashtra government issued detailed guidelines to ensure low-key celebrations of the new year.

The circular reiterates the state government’s previous order that bans assembly of five or more persons from 9 pm to 5 am.

Closed halls can have gatherings upto 50 percent of capacity and open spaces can have gatherings upto 25 per cent.

The public must avoid going to popular places like Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu beach and Gateway of India and parks, gardens and senior citizens must stay at home

On December 31, citizens gathered at public places like beaches, gardens, streets should maintain social distance and use sanitisers.

The rules prohibit organising any kind of religious/cultural program on the occasion of New Year’s celebrations and also disallows fireworks.

On the first day of the new year, crowding at religious places must be avoided.