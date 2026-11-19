Maharashtra has notified a new set of wage rules, replacing two rulebooks dating back to 1963 and laying down a common framework for minimum wage calculations, working hours, weekly rest, overtime payments and deductions from employees’ wages.

Notified on November 5, the Maharashtra Wage Rules, 2026, cap working hours at 48 hours a week for employees whose wage periods are calculated on a basis other than daily wages. For daily-wage employees, a normal working day will comprise eight hours.

Under the Maharashtra new wage rules, employees must be given at least one day of weekly rest, with the rest day generally falling on a Sunday in a six-day working week. Employers can designate another day as the weekly rest day.

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Employees required to work on their rest day must be given a substitute day off, subject to conditions. The rules provide for overtime-rate payments, which cannot be less than twice the normal wage rate in specified circumstances.

(Credit: ChatGPT) (Credit: ChatGPT)

The state will calculate minimum wages on a daily basis. The hourly rate will be arrived at by dividing the daily minimum wage by eight, while the monthly rate will be calculated by multiplying it by 26. Occupations will be classified as highly skilled, skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled for the purpose of determining applicable rates.

The rules also provide for revision of variable dearness allowance twice a year, before April 1 and October 1, based on the average Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers published by the Labour Bureau.

On wage deductions, the rules provide that the total amount deducted in a wage period cannot exceed 50 per cent of an employee’s wages. Any excess must be carried forward and recovered in subsequent wage periods, without crossing the same ceiling. Employers seeking to impose fines or deduct money for damage or loss must inform employees of the grounds and give them seven days to respond.

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The 50 per cent ceiling and the revised definition of wages are part of the Code on Wages. Under its wage definition, basic pay, dearness allowance and retaining allowance form the core components. If other allowances exceed 50 per cent of total remuneration, the excess is added back to wages for statutory calculations, including social security benefits.

Employers will have to maintain employee, wage, overtime and attendance registers, either electronically or in physical form, and preserve them for five years after the last entry. Wage slips must be issued on or before payday.

The rules also provide for employees, registered trade unions and inspectors-cum-facilitators to file claims relating to unpaid or underpaid wages, weekly rest payments, overtime, unlawful deductions, minimum bonus and gender-based wage discrimination before designated authorities.

The rules have come into force across the state from the date of their publication in the official gazette.

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The notification follows the publication of draft rules on April 28, when the state invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders within 45 days. The final rules have been framed under the Code on Wages, 2019, one of the four labour codes brought into force by the Centre on November 21, 2025, replacing 29 existing labour laws.

The new rules supersede the Maharashtra Minimum Wages Rules, 1963, and the Maharashtra Payment of Wages Rules, 1963. They do not, however, cover the determination of minimum wages for state government employees.

Labour Minister Aakash Fundkar said the rules would strengthen wage protection and bring greater uniformity to the implementation of the Code on Wages in Maharashtra.