New police station rules in Maharashtra: Crime will now decide police manpower

In a Commissionerate outside Mumbai, an A-category station will have 166 personnel, and a B-category station 149. (Express photo by Pradip Das)

Moving away from a staffing framework framed in 1960, Maharashtra has revised its norms for police manpower and the creation of new police stations, linking their strength to crime levels, population and the nature of policing required in an area.

Under the new norms, new police stations outside the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate will be classified as A, B or C, with the category determining their manpower. The old framework, the government said, had become inadequate amid population growth, industrialisation and changing crime, including a rise in cybercrime.

The revision also follows the Bombay High Court directions to reconsider the state’s 2023 norms and frame a comprehensive policy on the creation of police stations and the manpower required for them. The revised proposal was submitted in October 2025.