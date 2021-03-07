Maharashtra: New Covid cases breach 11,000-mark for first time since Oct last year

As coronavirus cases are rising in Mumbai, officials of the Central Railway are seen cleaning and disinfecting local trains at Thane station. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Breaching the 11000-mark for the first time in five months, Maharashtra registered 11,141 Covid-19 cases on Sunday. The last time the state witnessed over 11,000 cases in a day was on October 16 with 11,447 cases.

With over 22.19 lakh reported cases, the state accounts for 20 per cent of India’s total positive cases. The active caseload of Covid-19 stands at 97,983, well over double of what it was two weeks ago. Till February 18, there were over 40,000 active infections in the state.

Over the entire week, the state has continued to report over 9,000 cases per day prompting authorities to implement additional lockdown curbs in various districts, including Aurangabad.

Mumbai also registered the highest number of daily cases at 1,361 since October 28 last year, when it recorded 1,354 cases.

The death toll in the state was 38 for Sunday with Mumbai reporting four. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 2.36 per cent.

A total of 6,013 patients were discharged from hospitals on the day. The recovery rate in the state is 93.17 per cent.

At present, 4,39,055 people are in home quarantine and 4,650 in institutional quarantine.

The authorities have announced partial lockdown in Aurangabad from March 11 and full lockdown on weekends. Malls and weekly markets will be shut, weddings and public functions disallowed and restaurants will have to be shut at 9 pm.