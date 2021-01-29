Maharashtra: New BEST control room to monitor buses

The new control room has been set up at the BEST Wadala depot which will help the transport administration track the location of buses and monitor activities inside the vehicles through the CCTV cameras installed inside. (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday inaugurated an advanced command and control room for the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking. Addressing the BEST staff through video conferencing, Thackeray lauded the BEST workers for their tireless service during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

The new control room has been set up at the BEST Wadala depot which will help the transport administration track the location of buses and monitor activities inside the vehicles through the CCTV cameras installed inside. “We will centrally monitor all the BEST buses and traffic conditions of the city. In case of emergencies or any disaster, the control room will help coordinate with other agencies,” said a BEST official.

In September 2019, BEST launched its mobile app – BEST Pravas. Commuters can track the buses on any route through this app. They can also access features like emergency help and bus-stop alerts.