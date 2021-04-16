Maharashtra: New batch of cops to be trained to handle civil curfew, coordinate with state govt

In order to ensure that the police force evolves with the changing circumstances brought in by pandemics like Covid-19, the new batch of Maharashtra Police personnel is likely to be trained in implementing civil curfews, using medical equipment like oximeters and maintaining horizontal coordination to keep in touch with other arms of the government.

These new aspects are likely to be included in the next three-yearly training course for new recruits.

A senior officer from the state police said that while the force knows how to impose a curfew that follows a criminal act, officers are still learning the ropes when it comes to imposing a civil curfew like in the current case. “In a curfew following a law and order problem, the police tend to use violence to ensure the situation does not go out of control. Anti-social elements are also put behind bars. In this case, however, the person on the street may not have an ulterior motive,” the officer said.

The training will lay down guidelines and measures to be followed by the force in case of a civil curfew and how the personnel are to deal with violators. Besides, as police personnel can also get infected, guidelines are needed on how they should tackle situations like a civil curfew.

The new crop of police personnel will also be trained in the use of medical equipment like oximeters, in addition to the general first aid training they receive. “This is to ensure that if there is a slightly complex medical emergency, they may be in a position to save the life of a person before he is taken to the hospital,” the IPS officer said. Another aspect being looked at is implementing horizontal coordination instead of the current vertical coordination being followed by the police. “Currently, it is the top-down approach, where a person takes instructions from his superior. We want to have coordination with various arms of the government. For example, a police inspector should be in touch with his counterpart in the revenue department and the civic body to deal with the situation in a wholesome manner,” the officer said.

Every three years, a “training need analysis” meeting is organised by the police where the training being imparted is reviewed to see if it fulfils the needs of the current times. “This meeting will be held in a month or two where these points will be taken up and hopefully included as part of training for the next batch,” the officer added.