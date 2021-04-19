Maharashtra: Negative RT- PCT result must for rail passengers from Uttarakhand

Devotees gather to offer prayers during the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar. (PTI Photo)

With many pilgrims and other travellers at Haridwar’s Kumbh Mela testing positive for Covid, Maharashtra has added Uttarakhand to the list of states from where arriving passengers must carry a negative RT PCR tests result, done within 48 hours of departure.

Last November, Maharashtra had made negative RT-PCR test results compulsory for those arriving from Delhi, Kerala, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat. Uttarakhand has been added to the list of “sensitive origin” places in a fresh set of standard operating procedures for rail passengers, issued by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte late Sunday night.

Those not carrying a negative RT-PCR result must undergo a Rapid Antigen Tests on arrival at stations in Maharashtra. Those with symptoms will be taken to appropriate Covid facilities, including institutional quarantine, depending on severity of symptoms.

Those without symptoms, including those carrying negative RT-PCR test results, will have to be in home quarantine for 15 days. Their hands will be stamped, and will be fined Rs 1,000 if found outside, under the new rules.