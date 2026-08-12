Maharashtra orders withdrawal of NEET protest FIRs, but cases won’t close immediately

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday formally set in motion the process to withdraw cases registered against students, youngsters and others during protests over the alleged NEET paper leak, issuing a Government Resolution (GR) that brings them under the existing mechanism for withdrawing cases related to political and social agitations.

The order is the first formal step towards withdrawing the FIRs, but those named in the cases will have to wait. The existing procedure requires police to first investigate the cases and file chargesheets, after which the cases will go through government committees before the prosecution can approach a court for withdrawal.

The Home Department’s GR extends the deadline for withdrawing cases related to political and social protests to March 31, 2027. Cases in which chargesheets are filed by this date can be considered for withdrawal, subject to the other conditions set out in the GR issued in September 2022 .

The latest order also specifically includes protests held at various places in Maharashtra in support of the agitation at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. This brings the cases registered against students, youngsters and others who took part in these protests under the government’s existing process for withdrawing protest-related cases.

What does this mean for those named in the FIRs?

The FIRs will not be cancelled immediately.

Police will first investigate the cases and file the chargesheets. The cases will then be examined by a local committee, including the zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police and a public prosecutor. If the committee recommends withdrawal, the prosecution will approach the court for permission. The final decision rests with the court.

The government has said the process will be completed in a time-bound manner. The deadline for filing chargesheets in cases that can be considered for withdrawal has also been extended from July 31, 2026, to March 31, 2027.

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The timing of the latest GR is significant as it has been issued much earlier than it usually comes. The previous GR, which extended the deadline to July 31, 2026, was issued on July 21, just nine days before the deadline.

This time, the new GR was issued within 10 days of the new period beginning on August 1 and extends it till March 31, 2027. A government source said the move was expedited because the FIRs related to the student protests had to be taken up on priority.

The GR says cases can arise from marches, demonstrations and other protests organised by political parties and social organisations over public issues. These cases can then be considered for withdrawal under the prescribed procedure.

The move follows criticism over police notices and summons issued to students and young professionals who participated in the NEET protests. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier directed the Home Department to begin the process of withdrawing the cases.

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In Mumbai alone, nearly two dozen FIRs were registered, naming more than 1,000 people. Home Department sources had earlier told The Indian Express that the government would complete the withdrawal process in a time-bound manner and had instructed police to avoid coercive action against those named in the FIRs.

The withdrawal of the FIRs was one of the key demands of the protest organisers after the agitation, which was largely peaceful, was called off.