Maharashtra: Uncertainty grips students ahead of re-test as RCC shut after founder’s arrest

The institute remained closed while CBI teams questioned staff members inside the premises.

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
2 min readLaturMay 20, 2026 04:00 AM IST
NEET paper leak probe widensThe RCC coaching centre in Latur where a CBI team conducted searches on Tuesday. (Express photo by Vallabh Ozarkar)
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RCC Classes in Latur remained shut on Tuesday as police personnel stood guard outside the institute and CBI teams continued searches inside following the arrest of founder Shivraj Motegaonkar in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

When The Indian Express visited RCC’s headquarters in Latur, the institute remained closed while CBI teams questioned staff members inside the premises.

Even as the investigation continued, RCC circulated a schedule for a “Bounce Back Test Series” for the NEET re-examination on its social media handles, informing students about an upcoming preparation plan after the Centre announced a fresh examination.

The schedule included revision tests and preparation sessions ahead of the re-NEET examination ordered after the alleged paper leak controversy. The developments have left many students and parents uncertain about whether regular classes at the institute will resume and how preparations for the re-examination will continue following Motegaonkar’s arrest.

“We came to Latur because everyone said RCC was among the best institutes for NEET preparation. Now suddenly classes are shut, the owner has been arrested, and nobody knows what will happen before the re-examination,” said the father of a student from Beed district.

“A lot of students here are worried about losing preparation time again. The exam was already cancelled once, and now there is uncertainty about classes, tests and teachers,” said a NEET aspirant associated with RCC Classes.

Several coaching institutes across Maharashtra have, meanwhile, announced free crash courses, test series and doubt-solving sessions for students affected by the controversy.

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The situation briefly turned tense on Tuesday after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers staged a protest outside RCC’s office in Latur’s Udyog Bhavan area, hurled eggs at the building and raised slogans demanding strict action in the case. Police later detained several workers.

Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

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