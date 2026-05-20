Maharashtra: Uncertainty grips students ahead of re-test as RCC shut after founder’s arrest

The RCC coaching centre in Latur where a CBI team conducted searches on Tuesday. (Express photo by Vallabh Ozarkar)

RCC Classes in Latur remained shut on Tuesday as police personnel stood guard outside the institute and CBI teams continued searches inside following the arrest of founder Shivraj Motegaonkar in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

When The Indian Express visited RCC’s headquarters in Latur, the institute remained closed while CBI teams questioned staff members inside the premises.

Even as the investigation continued, RCC circulated a schedule for a “Bounce Back Test Series” for the NEET re-examination on its social media handles, informing students about an upcoming preparation plan after the Centre announced a fresh examination.

The schedule included revision tests and preparation sessions ahead of the re-NEET examination ordered after the alleged paper leak controversy. The developments have left many students and parents uncertain about whether regular classes at the institute will resume and how preparations for the re-examination will continue following Motegaonkar’s arrest.