Maharashtra: ‘Need special provisions for persons with disabilities’

Gaurav doesn’t understand why he can’t go out for pizza. Suffering from down’s syndrome, the 37-year-old throws tantrums at not being able to go out, and calms down only after his mother shows him a video of his favourite actor Salman Khan asking people to stay home.

The lockdown has been difficult for everyone, but especially so for children and adults with special needs, and their caregivers. Many caregivers say they are drained trying to cope with the challenges of looking after those with disabilities, particularly because a lot of the therapy focuses on outdoor activities.

Vrishali Kadam, mother of eight-year-old Parth, who has also been diagnosed with down’s syndrome and hypothyroidism, has been replaying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches, asking people to stay at home, for her son. “‘Bahar kitanu hai, bahar nahi jaana hai’ we tell him,” she says.

Intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs) are disorders that are usually present at birth and negatively affect the trajectory of the individual’s development. Mental retardation, autism, down’s syndrome, cerebral palsy and behaviour disorders are common examples of IDDs.

“Those children at the severe end of the spectrum, such as autism or cerebral palsy, find it difficult to deal with a change in routine. One to two hours of outdoor play is important to control hyperactivity. Increased exposure to online activities can cause anxiety in them,” says development pediatrician Samir Dalwai. With five therapy centers for children in the city, Dalwai has, like many other doctors, shifted to online consultation for parents, guiding them on home-based activities.

Though the April 17 order by the state government has allowed all medical and paramedical facilities to remain open, many doctors are opting to stay put until the lockdown ends. “Even if the clinics can stay open, exposing such children to risk is a concern. Moreover, with commuting facilities still down, therapists won’t be able to come to the clinics. We are looking at it cautiously, both from the COVID-19 and logistical point of view,” says Dalwai, also member of the Mumbai-chapter of neurodevelopmental pediatrics of Indian Academy of Pediatricians.

In charge of child development clinic at Pune’s Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College, Dr Leena Shrivastava says she has been providing guided intervention to parents. She says there could be a silver lining. “This is an unusual scenario. Some parents are reporting positive changes as a result of family bonding.”

However, some parents of children with disabilities rue that online consultation is not always helpful. A couple of days ago, Gaurav began vomiting and the doctor couldn’t figure the reason through video call. His parents were asked to look for a doctor living close by.

“We found a homeopath who prescribed medicines. Our experience has been that even in current times, many neurologists and psychiatrists have not been picking calls. I have been asked a couple of times to send an email. But not all parents are in the mental space to write emails when the child needs immediate attention,” says his mother Geeta Sehjpal, also a coordinating member of Parents of Down Syndrome (PODS), which has over 100 parent as members in the city.

For parents belonging to lower income groups, sticking to their child’s dietary requirements and accordingly providing nutritious food is an additional challenge.

Roshan (8), diagnosed with 90 per cent intellectual disability, overturns his plate of food on finding his chapati does not have enough ghee. His mother has not been able to get his favourite vegetables either. In his anger, he has taken to biting his siblings and parents, and often starts crying for not being able to venture out.

“I feel helpless. Given our financial problems right now, we need to use everything judiciously. Methi is his favourite but it has become so expensive. We spend Rs 30 everyday on water, and Rs 2 per person to use the washroom. His father is unemployed,” says his mother Gudia Prajapati.

The Association of the Mentally Handicapped (AWMH) provides free therapy to over 150 children in Mumbai alone from lower-income groups. “While we have been receiving requests from many parents who are finding it difficult to make it through this period, we were able to help 39 families with cash,” says Maharashtra president commander Shrirang Bijur.

Despite repeated calls and messages, commissioner for persons with disability Prerna Deshbhratar remained unavailable for comment.

