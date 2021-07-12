Maharashtra: NDRF team deployed in Murud following heavy rain

As per the official sources, the Murud taluka has received 350 mm of rain till Monday. (Representational)

A TEAM of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed at Murud tehsil in Raigad district Monday. The district has been battered by incessant rainfall since Sunday which has inundated several arterial roads and disrupted connectivity of several villages.

As per the official sources, the Murud taluka has received 350 mm of rain till Monday.

Since June 1, Raigad district has received a total rainfall of 1,178.52 mm. Earlier, the India Meteorology Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the district.

Local authorities, who have been put on alert, said several villages — Kharikwada, Nandgaon, Usarli, Borlinaka and Adad — have been flooded following the heavy rainfall and a rescue operation was underway to evacuate people. Around 500 people have been shifted to safer places, so far.

“Requisition has been received for the deployment of NDRF just, so a team has been earmarked for the said deployment at Marud, in Raigad,” said an NDRF official.

On Sunday, a 50-year-old biker died and two others sustained injuries after an old bridge over a river near Kashid village on Alibag-Murud Road was washed away due to the rain.