Maharashtra: NCW chief meets Governor, says ‘Love Jihad’ cases rising

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ file)

Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma on Tuesday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai and discussed issues related to women in the state, including “rising cases of Love Jihad”.

Sharma told the Governor there was a rise in cases of ‘Love Jihad’ in the state and highlighted the distinction between consensual inter-faith marriages and Love Jihad, stating that the latter required attention, a statement issued by the NCW said.

Sharma, who is on a two-day visit to Mumbai, on Monday had discussed the issue of appointment of the state chairperson of women commission with the Maharashtra chief secretary. Until a new chairperson is appointed, she said, an NCW member from Delhi will visit Mumbai to look into complaints and conduct hearings every month.

The NCW chairperson also conveyed her concerns over the security system in Covid hospitals to the state chief secretary. “Patients and doctors are becoming a victim of sexual assault in hospitals. CCTV cameras should be installed in hospitals,” she said. Referring to at least 11 cases of molestation of Covid-19 positive women in hospitals, Sharma also requested city hospitals to hire staff after conducting thorough background checks.

Sharma said a total of 188 cases under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act was pending in the state. “Ideally, they must be attended to and disposed of in three months,” she said. The Act deals with sexual crimes committed on children.

The NCW chairperson also pointed out that Maharashtra has also not implemented the Manodhairya scheme so far. The scheme provides monetary compensation to victims of sexual assault. Sharma said the process of compensation disbursement has also been slow in the state.

