Maharashtra: NCP sets up LGBT cell

In 2019, the NCP had appointed Patil as a member of its state working committee, becoming the first party in Maharashtra to nominate an LGBT activist on a prominent political position.

Claiming to be the first political party in the country to take such a step, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Monday launched a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) cell.

Party state president Jayant Patil and MP Supriya Sule formally launched the cell in Mumbai, which will be headed by Priya Patil, a transgender activist. In 2019, the NCP had appointed Patil as a member of its state working committee, becoming the first party in Maharashtra to nominate an LGBT activist on a prominent political position.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.