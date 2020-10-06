scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 05, 2020
Hathras case

Maharashtra: NCP sets up LGBT cell

Party state president Jayant Patil and MP Supriya Sule formally launched the cell in Mumbai, which will be headed by Priya Patil, a transgender activist.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Updated: October 6, 2020 3:08:52 am
LGBT cell, NCP sets up LGBT cell, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian expressIn 2019, the NCP had appointed Patil as a member of its state working committee, becoming the first party in Maharashtra to nominate an LGBT activist on a prominent political position.

Claiming to be the first political party in the country to take such a step, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Monday launched a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) cell.

Party state president Jayant Patil and MP Supriya Sule formally launched the cell in Mumbai, which will be headed by Priya Patil, a transgender activist. In 2019, the NCP had appointed Patil as a member of its state working committee, becoming the first party in Maharashtra to nominate an LGBT activist on a prominent political position.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 05: Latest News

Advertisement