Maharashtra: NCP demands withdrawal of Seva Dal booklet on Savarkar

The NCP Saturday called for the withdrawal of a booklet, ‘Veer Savarkar, Kitne Veer’, published by the Congress Seva Dal that questioned Hindutva idealogue Vinayak Savarkar’s sexuality and credentials as a patriot.

“Writing an objectionable article is wrong. Ideological differences is fine, but personal comments should not be made, especially when a person is not alive. The booklet should be withdrawn,” Cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik said.

On Friday, Shiv Sena had distanced itself from ally Congress over its remarks on Savarkar. Uddhav Thackeray, however, had declined to meet Savarkar’s grandson, Ranjit Savarkar, who had sought an audience with the Chief Minister to seek a ban on the booklet that was distributed at a camp of Congress-affiliated Seva Dal in Madhya Pradesh.

The Sena had earlier advocated a Bharat Ratna for Savarkar.

