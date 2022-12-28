Maharashtra NCB busts inter-state drug syndicate, seizes 4 kg charas; two arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized four kilogram of high-quality charas and arrested two people in this matter. The agency believes the narcotics were to be used for usage during New Year parties where they are in high demand, especially in Maharashtra and Goa.

The nodal drug law enforcement agency was working on input that a network had established a connection for procurement of the drug from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and was involved in its supply to various states across India. During the investigation, it received information that a carrier was coming to Mumbai with a drug consignment for delivery to a local distributor.

On December 27, the agency identified the alleged carrier and supplier as M Kumar, who was onboard a train to Thane, Maharashtra. A team of NCB officials then went to the Thane Railway Station and waited for the train’s arrival. The team also got to know that a Mumbai-based receiver, Ayaz AC, was heading to the Thane Station to receive the consignment from Kumar.

Accordingly, surveillance was mounted in the area to nab Kumar and Ayaz. As the train arrived on the intervening night of December 27 and December 28, NCB officials identified the carrier and supplier based on information details and profiling. After ascertaining their identity, the team apprehended both men, an official said.

The NCB officials found 16 packets wrapped in brown tape from the bag of the carrier and the nabbed men told them it was Charas. Further investigation is in progress.

An official said claimed the latest seizure has delivered an effective blow to the inter-state drug syndicate and yet again NCB has ruptured the demand-supply chain in its pledge towards maintaining a drug-free society.

The official added that drug supply during the festive season and before the new year increases. The drug circuit flows down from various sources to party and holiday destinations, especially the Mumbai and Goa regions.