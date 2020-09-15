‘With BJP-RSS now’: Former Navy man, attacked by Sena, meets Maha Guv

Retired Navy personnel Madan Sharma meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday. (ANI)

Days after he was attacked by Shiv Sena workers for sharing a cartoon on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, former Navy personnel Madan Sharma Tuesday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and said he was “with the BJP and RSS now on”.

Speaking to media after meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Sharma said, “When I was beaten up, they had levelled allegations that I am with BJP RSS. So I am with BJP-RSS from now on,” he said.

On September 12, Sharma was attacked by a group of Shiv Sena workers, headed by Kamlesh Kadam — the shakha pramukh of the party’s Kandivali unit in Mumbai. The police said that a cartoon showing Thackeray prostrating before pictures of Pawar and Gandhi was posted on a WhatsApp group of which Sharma is a member. Sharma forwarded the cartoon to a WhatsApp group comprising residents of his housing society.

Madan Sharma (65), had served as a chief petty officer in the Navy and lives with his family in Kandivali East.

After the attack, Sharma had demanded that the chief minister apologise to him and the country. He had also said that Thackeray should quit his post if he was unable to uphold law and order in the state.

Six Shiv Sena workers have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Former CM and BJP MLA Devendra Fadnavis called the attack “extremely sad and shocking” and demanded that Thackeray take strong action.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh also reached out to him, saying “such attacks on ex-servicemen are completely unacceptable and deplorable”. Soon after, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut issued a statement saying Maharashtra is governed by the law and the legal action has been taken against the attackers.

