Maharashtra: Navy, Coast Guard helicopters arrive in Mahad to airlift people stranded in floods

People look on from an elevated portion of an area submerged in flood waters, following heavy rain in Thane district. (Representational: PTI Photo)

Amidst heavy showers, Navy and Coast Guard helicopters arrived in Mahad in Maharashtra’s Raigad district to airlift people stranded in floods.

As the flood water rose, people were seen rushing to the terraces of their homes, awaiting help. Some even took refuge at the state transport bus stop.

All roadways were blocked and power supply was snapped as vast swathes of the city were submerged following days of incessant heavy rainfall.

Opposition leader Praveen Darekar along with former minister Girish Mahajan and Neeranjan Davkhare (MLA) set out for Mahad earlier today, but failed to reach the city. Darekar said, As the entire city is flooded the biggest challenge before us is how to send food and other essentials to the people.”