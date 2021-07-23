Maharashtra: Navy, Coast Guard helicopters arrive in Mahad to airlift people stranded in floods

July 23, 2021 11:43:04 am
Amidst heavy showers, Navy and Coast Guard helicopters arrived in Mahad in Maharashtra’s Raigad district to airlift people stranded in floods.
As the flood water rose, people were seen rushing to the terraces of their homes, awaiting help. Some even took refuge at the state transport bus stop.
All roadways were blocked and power supply was snapped as vast swathes of the city were submerged following days of incessant heavy rainfall.
Opposition leader Praveen Darekar along with former minister Girish Mahajan and Neeranjan Davkhare (MLA) set out for Mahad earlier today, but failed to reach the city. Darekar said, As the entire city is flooded the biggest challenge before us is how to send food and other essentials to the people.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-